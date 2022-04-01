• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Basic boating class
America’s Boating Club, the Key West Sail and Power Squadron, will offer a boating basics class on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, at 5205 College Road. Participants will earn a Florida State Boaters ID Card and learn about Keys waters. For information, call Vince Melendy at 305-296-1126.
• Choral concert
The Keys Choral will perform its spring concert, Lux Perpetua, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The Faure Requiem will be the centerpiece of the concert, and will feature organist Chaz Bowers. Tickets, which are $30, include a wine-and-bites reception, and can be purchased online at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Library speaker
The Key West Wildlife Center’s Animal Care Director, Peggy Coontz, will give a presentation about the facility at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• Early map presentation
The College of the Florida Keys will host its VIP Series Event in the Upper Keys Center, “The Discovery, Early Mapping, and Charting of the Florida Keys and the Gulf Stream.” The presentation, led by Brian Schmitt, is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the Upper Keys Center, 106040 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door (cash only). Admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://cfk.edu/vip. Advanced tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com.
• Reproductive rights forum
The ACLU of the Florida Keys and NOW will co-sponsor a forum on “The Crisis in Reproductive Rights in Florida” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. A panel of three leaders in reproductive rights policy will provide an update on the political crisis, followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation will also be available on Zoom, via a link on https://www.facebook.com/aclufloridakeys/.
• Library Easter egg hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 8. The free event is open to children 6 and younger accompanied by an adult. Guests are reminded to bring a basket and camera.
• Migration Mania
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its Migration Mania fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 5210 College Road. The event is free for members, adults and children younger than 3, and $5 for children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.