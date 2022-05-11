• Key Largo homeowners’ meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will hold its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the library community room 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89245122645?pwd=NWgrOGlXLzJhMU0wbzdsaVBRSXJxQT09 Florida State Rep. Jim Mooney will give an update on what took place in Tallahassee this past legislative session. The meeting is open to the public.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride, June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446, or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Free concert
The Wake Forest University Chamber Choir will perform a free concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, featuring both religious and secular music. St. Paul’s is located at 401 Duval St.
• A Taste of History Dinner
The Matecumbe Historical Trust is hosting a historical dinner event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Chart Room of Old Conch Harbor, 90311 Old Highway, Tavernier. With each course, guests will learn about the history and ingredients of various dishes, making culinary history part of the evening. For required reservations, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Singers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA needs singers to take part in the upcoming Aqua Idol season on Tuesdays from May 17 to July 12. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Virtual child care classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.