Roberta Isleib, who writes as Lucy Burdette, will speak at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. She is the author of a Key West food critic mystery series. The free Speaker Series continues at 2 p.m. on Thursdays through March. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org and click the ‘events’ to see upcoming speakers. For information, call 305-743-5156.
Corey Malcom will be the featured speaker at the Key West Garden Club’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Malcom, the Monroe County Historian, will talk about the history of the Key West African Cemetery, next to the West Martello garden. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
• Big Pine Art show
Artists in Paradise, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, will hold a “Waves, WIld & WIngs judged art show on display from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Artists may drop off work on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. For information, visit http://www.artistsinparadise.com
• Montessori gala
May Sands Montessori School will hold a fundraising Roaring ‘20s Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 4, at the Key West Woman’s Club, 319 Duval St. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/gala. General admission tickets are $80; VIP tickets are $125. 1920s attire is encouraged, but not required.
• Free compost
Monroe County and Monroe County’s yard waste contractor will offer free compost to the residents of unincorporated Monroe County and the cities of Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Islamorada and Layton at the County’s three transfer stations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Residents can fill one 32-gallon trash can or six 5-gallon buckets with compost. Proof of residency is required. Residents are limited to one pick-up per household, and bring a shovel and containers. The transfer stations are at Cudjoe Key, Mile Marker 21.5, Blimp Road; Long Key, Mile Marker 68; and Key Largo, 1100 County Road 905.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. For information, see the library’s Facebook page.
• Quilt show
The Paradise Quilters Guild will host a ”Piecing in Paradise” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd. More than 100 bed and art quilts will be on display, with raffles, door prizes, vendors, demos, quilts, crafted items, supplies and fabrics for sale. For information call Jana at 516-457-5143.