• Library talk

Roberta Isleib, who writes as Lucy Burdette, will speak at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. She is the author of a Key West food critic mystery series. The free Speaker Series continues at 2 p.m. on Thursdays through March. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org and click the ‘events’ to see upcoming speakers. For information, call 305-743-5156.