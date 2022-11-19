The Light Up Key Largo includes festive music and caroling, an ice-skating rink, wreath contest, Santa’s workshop, vendors, food and drinks; and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus to launch the Keys’ seasonal spirit. A tree lighting and related activities are to be at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center and Key Largo Cultural Center, Mile Marker 102, from 5 to 9 p.m. Parking is at Rowell’s Waterfront Park with a shuttle provided. Visit http://www.klcpf.org or call 305-394-7530 or 904-463-0513.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club will hold its annual Fall Plant Sale at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. There will be a large selection of ornamental and native plants for sale.
• Open House
The GLEE Key West Community Garden, 1401 Seminary St., will host a community-wide pen house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for those interested in seeing or learning about growing and harvesting healthy organic food.
• Collective book signing set
The authors of “Tortuga Triangle” will sign copies of their book from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grand Vin, 1107 Duval St. On hand for the signing will be Reef Perkins, Andrew Daly, Dane M. Dastugue, Mac McCausland and Shirrel Rhoades. The sixth author of this ménage à cinque was the late Jim Hendrick. Not an anthology, “Tortuga Triangle” is one rambling novel, with each chapter written in round-robin style by the six authors.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden. There are 124 species of native plants available including Cuban palms, tomato and pepper plants.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Lance Stehman, 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. The event is open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org, Facebook, or call 305-619-8304.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.