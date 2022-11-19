• Light Up Key Largo

The Light Up Key Largo includes festive music and caroling, an ice-skating rink, wreath contest, Santa’s workshop, vendors, food and drinks; and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus to launch the Keys’ seasonal spirit. A tree lighting and related activities are to be at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center and Key Largo Cultural Center, Mile Marker 102, from 5 to 9 p.m. Parking is at Rowell’s Waterfront Park with a shuttle provided. Visit http://www.klcpf.org or call 305-394-7530 or 904-463-0513.