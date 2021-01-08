• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., is temporarily closed and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 28, with selections from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival as an official Sundance Satellite screening partner.
•Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in their newly launched rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Plein air fundraiser
Artists in Paradise Gallery in Big Pine Key will host a plein air fundraiser from 9 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Bahia Honda State Park, 36850 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Artists can obtain an application and information at the gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine, or call 305-872-1828. All participating artists will abide by park rules and regulations and practice social distancing while at the park.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited, masks will be required and hand sanitizers will be provided.
• Online drawing classes
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as its figure drawing instructor on Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. January through March. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.