• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
• Dance performance
The Young Dance Collective will present a “Holiday Evening of Dance” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The performance will feature excerpts from “The Nutcracker” and original contemporary works. For tickets, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com.
• Book signing
The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, 1316 Duval St., will host a book signing for “Tickle Time,” by author Jill Driscoll, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
• Christmas Concert
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusic society.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of our community’s volunteers. Every 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, showcasing area businesses. For information, visit http:/www. walkonwhitekeywest.com.
• Red Nose Run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café,1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup 5 to 7 p.m. is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration, or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Concert for children
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a family-friendly children’s concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The concert will feature local classical guitarist Mateo Jampol. Following the concert, a craft project will be set up where children will have the opportunity to create their own holiday ornament. The cost is $5 per child with a maximum cost of $10 per family. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.