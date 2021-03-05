• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. March 5. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, March 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Open air art fair
The Schooner Wharf Bar will host its annual Open Air Art & Music Fair from 9:30 to midnight on Saturday, March 6, on Lazy Way Land in the historic seaport.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc or call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 9. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• CFK student information
The College of the Florida Keys will host a virtual information session for prospective students at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Register at http://www.edu/futurestudentevent. For information or to schedule a personal information session, email Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
• Nutrition class
The Rural Health Network, 3722 N. Roosevelt Blvd., will offer a free in-person or virtual nutrition class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13. To register, email ebaker@rhnmc.org, text “Sign Me Up” to 786-649-8448 or call 305-517-6613 extension 321.
• Dance performance
The Young Dance Collective, CoffeeMill Dance Studio’s student dance company, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Tennessee Williams Theater, 5901 College Road. Limited seating with mask and social distancing protocols will be offered. For tickets, visit http://www.keystix.com. For information visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com
• Plant Sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5219 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m.to noon Saturday, March 20. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be strictly followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.