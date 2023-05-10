In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, join Baptist Health for a informative game of Mental Health and Wellness Jeopardy at noon on Thursday, May 11, at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon branch, 3490 Overseas Highway. No registration or library card is needed to attend. For information, email BethR@BaptistHealth.net.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Community meetings
The City of Key West’s Manager’s Office and Code Compliance Department are convening community meetings for the amending of the city’s sound control ordinance. The meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, 1300 White St. At 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, business owners’ concerns will be addressed; and at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, the concerns of both residents and business owners will be the topic.
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 12, by the USCGC Ingham at the Truman Waterfront Park. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Poker Classic
May Sands Montessori School will hold a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Play begins at 7 p.m. and $50 donation gets 2500 in chips. Register at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/fundraising. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Volunteers wanted
The Key West Art Center is looking for volunteers to join a new team to produce the 2024 Key West Art and Craft Festival. Sought are people who would like to help in several jobs from administration, PR and advertising, artist liaison and helpers for all aspects of setting and running the setup. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Call to artists
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., is seeking artwork of all media and size for its annual Mango Madness members’ exhibition. Drop off for the show is Tuesday through Sunday, May 16-21, for the show, which opens Thursday, June 1. For information, visit https://tskw.org/mango-madness-summer-members-show/.
• Dance performance
The CoffeeMill Dance Studio will present DanceWorks 20!, featuring a dance adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” and other works at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com or 305-295-7676. For information, visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com.