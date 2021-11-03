• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its new restaurant and theater card, with over 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and the Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Garden tour
Key West Garden Club president Rosi Ware will be taking an audience on a virtual tour of the gardens at Fort West Martello at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Ware will be going through its history, as well as changes in design and vision for the gardens over the past 20 years. The visuals will be member Lynne Bentley-Kemps’ photographs of the gardens over the years. This is an inside venue and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside following the presentation. The gardens are at 1100 Atlantic Ave.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler. Those attending are asked to be fully vaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork, which closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org.
• Photo safari
A Photo Safari Trivia Trek will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Old Town, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. Kids younger than 12 are free and adults are $25. Teams of four can be formed and can use bikes, cars, golf carts or feet to compete. Prizes will be awarded and extra points will be given for team costumes. For registration, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 3.
• Free Sailing Classes
Key West Community Sailing Center, 905 Palm Ave., will offer free sailing lessons Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday classes are for women; Sunday classes are open to both men and women. Participants are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. No experience is required and beginners are welcome. Community Sailing’s safety practices may limit class size and masking will be encouraged. For information call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http:// www.keywestsailingcenter.org.