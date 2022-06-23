• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, June 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Harry Harris Park, 50 E. Beach Road, Tavernier. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. These events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.