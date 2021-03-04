• Distinguished speaker
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host David Schmidt at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, speaking on “The Legacy of Franklin Roosevelt’s WPA in Florida.” For tickets, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event
• Sculpture unveiling
Mote and the Florida Keys Council of the Arts will host a Zoom unveiling of a new art sculpture at the site of Mote’s coral laboratory in Summerland Key at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81322814769?pwd=cDVnWGp5NUdCT0lxckJHenJvWmp2dz09 and use passcode 575848.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. March 5. Test your knowledge and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc or call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 9. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• CFK student information
The College of the Florida Keys will host a virtual information session for prospective students at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Register at http://www.edu/futurestudentevent. For information or to schedule a personal information session, email Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
• Home tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. Masks and distancing will be required.
• Grants available
The Anne McKee Artists Fund has announced that grant monies will be available for project-based endeavors by individual visual, performance and literary Monroe County artists. Applications and detailed information about the available grants are available at http://www.MckeeFund.org. The deadline is Wednesday, March 31.
• Library reading event
The Monroe County Public Library system will present a community reading event called “One Chain of Islands, One Book,” featuring the novel, “The Empty Cell,” by Paulette Alden at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. For more information or to reserve a copy of the book, contact your local branch or visit http://www.keyslibraries.org