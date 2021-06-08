• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, June 8. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. A virtual information session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10. The meeting link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865473381 or dial in by phone at 866- 899-4679 or 571-317-3116. The access code is 865-473-381. For information call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Foster Parents wanted
Wesley House is looking for foster parents to provide safe and stable homes for teens and for sibling groups of all ages. In-person training classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks, beginning Thursday, June 17, in Key Largo and in Key West beginning Tuesday, June 29. For information, contact Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Wine & food tasting fundraiser
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography, 1102 White St., will host a wine and food tasting fundraiser for Williams Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. Williams Hall’s mission is “Inspiring Faith, Empowering Teens to Unleash their Potential and Enriching the Lives of Older Adults.” Tickets are $25 and available at https://gmail.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7fad8c4ff19e0b9bd 10b4ec5a&id=8086a97e4e &e=af82b51cb2.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. It is not necessary to report to law enforcement to be eligible for services. For information call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Summer jobs
Paid summer jobs for Key West High School students with the City of Key West now available through A Positive Step of Monroe County’s “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” From 25 to 30 students will be accepted into the program and will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 21. For information, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.