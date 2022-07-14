• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 16, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, Big Pine Key. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Hemingway poetry reading
As part of Hemingway Days, the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present the Key West Poetry Guild’s annual showcase of Hemingway’s little-known poetry and guild members’ own works at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the library’s auditorium. There will be cake.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Art Day
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will offer a painting and pottery workshop at noon on Saturday, July 16. Participants will be immersed in creativity as various art styles are explored and then will be invited to submit their work for the library’s art gallery. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Monologue Mondays
Fringe Theater Outreach will host free workshops for performers to get feedback and grow on July Mondays. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. events on July 18 and July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.