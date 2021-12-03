• Library book sale
The Friends of the Key West Library book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Palm Court of the library, 700 Fleming St.
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• Pet pictures with Santa
Professional pictures of pets and/or kids with Santa will be offered as part of the “The Bight Before Christmas” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the nautical Christmas tree at the foot of William St. on the Harbor Walk of Lights. The $20 photographs will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. For information, visit http://www.keywestchristmas.org
• Arts and crafts show
The Key West Church of Christ, 1419 White St., will host a Christmas Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Offered will be baked goods, handmade crafts, local art, silent auction and a luncheon.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Cookies with Santa
Keys Federal Credit Union and Publix will host a “Cookies with Santa” from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3022 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Children can pose with Santa, write letters to him and enter a coloring contest. For information, call 305-294-6622 or visit http://www.KeysFCU.org.
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music, a tree lighting ceremony, desserts and Edith Amsterdam’s eggnog. Donations of unwrapped new clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts a Christmas concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m., which will mark the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll. The event is free, but registration is required. For ticketing information, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd., will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Skills clinic for ages 10 and younger will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and for 11 and older will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com
• Holiday luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Boondocks Grille Restaurant, 27205 Overseas Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program