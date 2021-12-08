• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd., will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Skills clinic for ages 10 and younger will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and for 11 and older will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended, but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Holiday luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Boondocks Grille Restaurant, 27205 Overseas Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program.
• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. A captains’ meeting will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on the upper deck of Schooner Wharf. For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
• Book signing
The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, 1316 Duval St., will host a book signing for “Tickle Time,” by author Jill Driscoll, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
• Choral Arts
The Keys Choral Arts will perform a Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.14, with the Southernmost Chamber Music Society. For ticketing information, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration. Every charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys can nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Silent auction
Anchors Aweigh Clubhouse will sponsor a Holiday Silent Auction from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 404 Virginia St. Jewelry, gifts, artwork, handbags and certificates for sailing, fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, a “White Glove” tour of the Truman Little White House and certificates for dining are among the items to be offered.