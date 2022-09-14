• Homeowners meeting

The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will hold its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86389095810?pwd=bkdvZmRoVnhMakRVaEY0ckFYeG9Cdz09.