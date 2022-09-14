The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept 15. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
The Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., and the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Ave., will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day. Museum Day tickets are available for download at http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at either museum. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Beach cleanup
Reef Relief is hosting a marine debris cleanup in honor of International Coastal Clean Up Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Boca Chica Beach. Volunteers needed to collect marine debris along the beach to contribute to the Ocean Conservancy’s citizen scientific database. Reef Relief will provide trash grabbers, bags, and gloves. For updates, visit the Reef Relief Facebook event page.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Library Book Club
The Key West Library will host a Book Club meeting on the last Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The September selection will be Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club.” The book can be requested at the library’s main desk, 700 Fleming St.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• Mentor, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. Volunteers can choose the program and school they wish to help. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text, 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.
• Oldest House tours
Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.