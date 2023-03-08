The Key West Library will welcome spring with a Hindu celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The program is free and open to all ages and will take place in the Palm Garden next to the Library, 700 Fleming St. Holi marks the coming of the spring season by spraying everyone with colorful powder.
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Virginia and Duval streets. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through April 10.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
The Key West Art & Historical Society has relaunched its ‘Buy a Brick, Leave a Legacy’ campaign to raise funds for the ongoing preservation of the historic Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.