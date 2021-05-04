• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at the corner of Front and Ann streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 6. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Sailing fundraiser
Samuel’s House, a residential resource and support service for homeless women and families, is hosting a fundraising brunch sail on the Argo Navis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Tickets include a two hour sail and brunch. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/LinensLooseEnds or call 305-509-1771. For information, call 305-296-0240 or visit https://samuelshouse.org.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10. For location information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Town Hall meetings
Monroe County will be hosting five live town hall meetings via Zoom to provide the public the opportunity to give feedback and input on the strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2022. Tuesday, May 11, 10-11 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/97358372425; Tuesday, May 11, 3-4 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/96861676197; Wednesday, May 12, 5:30 p.m https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91232568842; Thursday, May 13, noon-1 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95153952872; and Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95592973561. For information, email matthews-kimberly@monroecounty-fl.gov.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Plant clinic
The UF/IFAS Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers will be offering a plant clinic via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, addressing residents’ plant, insect and gardening questions and includes a 15-minute topical discussion at the start of the event. Email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call (305-292-4501) to register.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.