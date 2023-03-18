American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “The Fabelmans” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “The Keeper” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m. A German prisoner of war in the UK becomes a football (soccer) star after the war, causing outrage to thousands of fans. Movies are free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Duck Key Market
Duck Key Paradise Open Market is held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St, Offered are cheeses, juices, produce, flowers, seafood and bakery items. Parking is available on the easement.
• Tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers help with the library’s resources, downloading the library’s apps to smartphone or tablet. Sign up for a tech tutor and learn how to download e-books and e-audiobooks and how to stream movies. Basic computer help is also available. Reserve a spot on Tuesdays or Thursday, for a 45-minute session, from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring device, library card and questions. For information and reservations, call 305-292-3595.
• Community Orchestra
The Key West Community Orchestra will be presenting a historical and musical concert at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Tickets are available only at the door. The price is $25; cash only. For information, visit https://www.keywest.garden.
• Women’s Film Festival
The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival is being held on Wednesdays at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. On March 22, Agnès Varda’s 1962 film “Cleo from 5 to 7” will be shown. A young pop singer contemplates her own mortality as she awaits the results of a biopsy. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers crafting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Materials will be supplied.