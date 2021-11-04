• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler. Those attending are asked to be fully vaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Garden tour
Key West Garden Club president Rosi Ware will be taking an audience on a virtual tour of the gardens at Fort West Martello at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. This is an inside venue and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside following the presentation. The gardens are located at 1100 Atlantic Ave.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Home Depot, 2811 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at 471 Overseas Highway, Ste. 102, or by mail at P.O Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its new restaurant and theater card, with over 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and the Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd, will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Sunday, Nov. 14. Gear sales/loan start at 10 a.m. Skills clinic for ages 11 and older will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 10 and younger from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.