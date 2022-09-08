The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is introducing Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, starting in September. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on Flagler Ave. at South Roosevelt Blvd. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to benefit Sister Season.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept 15. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers attend a pre-event safety meeting, get Ambassador swag and are invited to join the Fantasy Fest team for its annual post-parade social mixer. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.