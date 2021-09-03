• Volunteers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA is looking for volunteers and will host virtual orientations for the Key West campus for adults and students ages 16-18 at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Email Amina@fkspca.org for the Zoom link. In-person training sessions will take place the week after orientation.
• Job Fair
The City of Key West will join other employers at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Visit https://fl-keywest.civicplus.com/Jobs.aspx for a listing of open positions.
• Special Olympics yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Sept. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Labor Day Service
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold a virtual Labor Day service in memory of the civilians and war veterans who lost their lives in the hurricane of Sept. 2, 1935. To view the recorded service on Sunday, Sept. 6, visit Matecumbe Historical Trust or Tony Hammon on Facebook or at http://www.islandcommunitychurch.org. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• College prep
The College of the Florida Keys is teaming up with the Key West Chamber of Commerce to virtually help local high school students, their families and guidance counselors deal with college decisions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. For log-in information and resources referenced during the event visit www.cfk.edu/community-resources/ready-set-college/. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 9-12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork which opens Friday, Oct. 1 and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http://www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.