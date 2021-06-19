• Carnival Weekend
The Key West Carnival Weekend continues with a 4 p.m. costumed parade through the streets of Old Town on Saturday, June 19, and a 7 p.m. concert at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at the Waterfront. Visit https://keywestcarnival.com/ for information, schedules and tickets.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Summer jobs
Paid summer jobs for Key West High School students with the City of Key West now available through A Positive Step of Monroe County’s “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” Students will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 21. For information, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Mermaid Festival
The Key West Mermaid Festival will take place from Thursday to Monday, July 1-5, with activities scheduled around the island. For information, visit https://www.keywestmermaidfestival.com.
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www. Amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. It is not necessary to report to law enforcement to be eligible for services. For information call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.