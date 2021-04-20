• Turned Out Turn About
A fundraiser for the Key West Business Guild AH Monroe will feature an unlikely lineup of drag performers, including the soon-to-be-infamous Aqua-Nots, all competing for a prize package. The drag show will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at Aqua Night Club, 711 Duval St. For information, email PaulClift926@gmail.com
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at the corner of Margaret and Caroline streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Earth Day raffle
The Key West Wildlife Center, Inc. is holding a raffle fundraiser featuring photographs donated by Bill Klipp, Mark Hedden and Alan Maltz. Tickets available at http://www. keywestwildlifecenter.org or at the center, 1801 White St., through noon on Thursday, April 22. Tickets are $10 each or $20 for 3. Drawing will be held live on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 22. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Moon rise kayak excursion
The Florida Keys Wildlife Society will benefit from an evening kayak excursion in celebration of Earth Day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. The event is sponsored by Big Pine Kayak Adventures. The easy paddle along the mangrove shoreline will allow for a view of the full moon rise over No Name Key. Registration includes kayak, gear and guides, and will depart from the Old Wooden Bridge Fishing Camp on Big Pine Key. To register, call Capt. Bill at 305-872-9860.
• School applications
May Sands Montessori School is now accepting applications for the 2022 admissions lottery. The school serves students in grades VPK-8. Applicants must be Monroe County residents. The application period is open until Friday, April 23. Application packets and instructions can be found online at http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com or at 1400 United St. #110. For information, call 305-293-1400 extension 53418.
• Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.