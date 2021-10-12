• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of Truman Avenue and Fort Street. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plant for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 16. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Mental illness seminar
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Miami-Dade in the Florida Keys is offering a free, in-person seminar for family and friends of people with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center, 1011 Virginia St. For registration and information, call, text or email Sherry at 305-304-3039 or sherrykw2@aol.com by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• 5k walk
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12 will sponsor a 5k Walk for Cancer at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5610 College Road to benefit the Cancer Foundation of the Keys. The event will also feature silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Registration is $10. For information, call Laurie at 305-240-1655.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for art work that closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org.