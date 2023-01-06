The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. Check the Library Facebook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestLibrary/.
• String quartet concert
The first concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Calidore String Quartet, performing the works of Bedřich Smetana, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Antonín Dvořák at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door; students are free. For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Creative lab
The Key West LIbrary, 700 Fleming St., hosts arts and crafts for school-age children on all day each Saturday. Participants can make their own works of art or follow along with a themed craft.
Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. The class uses the Creating and Retaining Excellence (C.A.R.E) curriculum. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to benefit Sister Season
• Connections Project
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts provides free 8- by 6-inch blank canvases for Monroe County artists and community members to create art for its annual Connections Project. The theme, “Celebrating Our Unique History,” celebrates Monroe County’s Bicentennial. To receive a canvas, visit https://keysarts.com/artist_connections/Mosaic/Mosaic3.html. Completed canvases can be dropped off at Monroe County branch libraries by Friday, Jan. 27.
• Key Largo homeowners meet
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81704379974?pwd=Rll1RWQ0WWE1WU56RzhUUFB0M2Y4dz09. A speaker from the U.S. Coast Guard will give an update on the recent activities in the Keys. The meeting is open to the public.