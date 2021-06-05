• Pride Street Fair
The 2021 Key West Pride Street Fair will be held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. For information, visit http://www.gaykeywestfl.com/pride, or call Sean at 305-731-3385.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit Sister Season at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7.
• Summer jobs
Paid summer jobs for Key West High School students with the City of Key West now available through A Positive Step of Monroe County’s “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” From 25 to 30 students will be accepted into the program and will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 21. For information, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, June 8. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Wine & food tasting fundraiser
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography, 1102 White St., will host a wine and food tasting fundraiser for Williams Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. Williams Hall’s mission is “Inspiring Faith, Empowering Teens to Unleash their Potential and Enriching the Lives of Older Adults.” Tickets are $25 and available at https://gmail.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7fad8c4ff19e0b9bd 10b4ec5a&id=8086a97e4e &e=af82b51cb2.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.