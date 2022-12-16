The Key West High School Drama Club will produce an evening of singing, dancing, sketch comedy and skits from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. The event is a fundraiser for the group’s spring musical. Tickets are available at the door, cash only. For information, email Emily Young at emilyyoung520@gmail.com
• Library story time
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers an hour of an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts on Friday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon. The early literacy practices featured each week help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Story-time offers an opportunity to experience early literacy practices in action, to discover great books, music, and to socialize with other parents after story time. Expecting parents/siblings are welcomed.
• Rudolph Red Nose Run
A Positive Step’s 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Pre-race packet pickup is 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the same location. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd., will host a skills clinic and registration drive on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls ages 4 to 18. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Online purchase safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well-lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Saxophone concert
The Key West Saxophone Quartet will present a concert at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec.17. Selections will include “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Ode To Joy Blues” and selected holiday music. A $5 donation is suggested.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free holiday car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene St. Unwrapped gifts are sought for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. For information, call Lance Stehman, 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Music Room concert
The Music Room will present its annual free Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Robin Kaplan’s music students will be accompanied by Joe Dallas and Skipper Kripitz. Contributions for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative for children in need will be accepted.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.