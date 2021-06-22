• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7-13. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2-12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. The Wildlife Society is a volunteer run non-profit organization and is the Friends group for the Florida Keys Wildlife Refuges. For information about the society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open-air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event, which offers cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Mellow Ventures, 1605 N Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., is premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.