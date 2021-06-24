• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, June 24. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Foster Parents wanted
Wesley House is looking for foster parents to provide safe and stable homes for teens and for sibling groups of all ages. In-person training classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks in Key West beginning Tuesday, June 29. For information, contact Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, July 2, on the Bridle Path at last beach entrance at Smathers Beach . Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Fireworks sponsors sought
The Lower Keys Rotary will be hosting a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive. Sponsors and donations are needed for an online auction which will be held until Wednesday, June 30. Monetary donations can be made through the Lower Keys Rotary Facebook page, or mailed to Lower Keys Rotary, 181 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, FL 33043. Items for the online auction can be dropped off at the UPS Store in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Big Pine Key.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, July 13. Leave a voicemail at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Audubon House
The Audubon House and Tropical Garden, 205 Whitehead St., is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.