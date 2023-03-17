Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18. Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St
• Benefit concert
The Island Boys & Ms. Betty will be performing from 6:30 to 8:30 Saturday, March 18, at Higgs Beach to benefit the Star of the Sea Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items and cash donations will be collected on site. Concert goers are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the free event. For information, call 815-922-9125.
• Speaker series
Local bird expert Mark Hedden will be the featured speaker at the Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Hedden will discuss the birds of the Florida Keys. There is no cost to members; $5 for non-members.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “The Keeper” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m. A German prisoner of war in the UK becomes a football (soccer) star after the war, causing outrage to thousands of fans. Movies are free and open to the public.
• Indian Key presentation
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host a free audio-visual presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Island Community Church, 83250 Overseas Highway, Islamorada. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940. Indian Key has a rich and exciting history inclusive of Indians, Spanish Conquistadors, pirates, wreckers, politicians, ship builders and the U.S. Navy.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Creative lab
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., hosts arts and crafts for school-age children all day each Saturday. Participants can make their own works of art or follow along with a themed craft.
• Duck Key Market
Duck Key Paradise Open Market is held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St. Offered are cheeses, juices, produce, flowers, seafood and bakery items. Parking is available on the easement.
• Community Orchestra
The Key West Community Orchestra will be presenting a historical and musical concert at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Tickets are available only at the door. The price is $25; cash only. For information, visit https://www.keywest.garden.
• Volunteers sought
The Key West Sea Turtle Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which runs from April 15 to Oct. 31. Volunteers must complete a FWC webinar. For information, text Denise at 305-928-0606.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m.