• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• City Manager candidate meeting
The community is invited to meet the four candidates for city manager of Key West. from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, upstairs at the Waterfront Brewery, 201 William St. The city commission intends to name a new city manager on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a meeting that begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, to benefit Sister Season.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
Wesley House’s annual fundraiser will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Erin McKenna and Steve Miller will be MCs for the event, which will feature dinner, dancing and a silent auction. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/ValentinesGala/
• Library talk
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the latest images from the James Webb Space Telescope at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.. Meetings are one hour and visitors are welcome. For more information, call 305-295-7501.
• Speaker series
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host Dr. Brian Magrane discussing “SS George Law & Key West: Ship of Gold” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Magrane is an Islamorada-based physician, author of “Tortugas Deep-Sea: The Story of a Merchant Ship,” and an avid shipwreck coin collector. For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Devotion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.