• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 26, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. the event will be held at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Art workshop
Kindness Rocks Key West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., hosting a free workshop to create the rocks, with supplies provided. For information, email church@unityofthekeys.org
• Sips for Special Olympics
A wine-tasting fundraiser will be held for the Special Olympics at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Studios of Key West’s rooftop venue, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are available at https://erin-nyc.ticketleap.com/sips-for-special-olympics
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• National Night Out
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park. Array of equipment will be on display from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses. Food and beverages will be available.
• Fight dragons
Adults can get busy fending off beasts by playing Dungeons & Dragons at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.