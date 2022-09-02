Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org
• Rib Battle
The Sunset Social Drinking Club will host its annual BBQ Rib Battle at Shots & Giggles Bar, 201 Ann St. from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Monies raised will go to Luci’s Fund, a non-profit organization that helps find homes for ‘fur babies’ in Key West.
• Hurricane memorial service
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host a service at the Islamorada Hurricane Monument, Mile Marker 81.5, at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend in memory of those who perished in the Labor Day storm of 1935. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Association meeting
The Tavernier Community Association will be holding a general meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Fellowship Center at Burton Memorial Church, 93001 Overseas Highway. John Allen, Parks and Beaches Director, will answer questions and discuss ideas regarding the parks in Tavernier, particularly Harry Harris Park. To become a member of TCA, email taverniercommunty@gmail.com.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Plogging the Keys
Volunteers are sought for a litter pickup event from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 808 Duval St. The Key West Business Guild and Womenfest 2022 will host an after-event cold water celebration.