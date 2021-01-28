• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Truman Waterfront Park, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Sundance Film Festival
Key West’s Tropic Cinema will be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival screening with both in-person and online premiers from Thursday, Jan. 28, through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Each of the 70-plus feature films in the festival will premiere online in a dedicated time slot, followed by a live question-and-answer session. Eleven films will be shown at three island locations, including the Tropic, 416 Eaton St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and the warehouse facility at Manley deBoer Lumber and Strunk Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. For information, scheduling and ticketing, visit http//www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• City survey
The City of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey that will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the city’s website http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Business webinar
The Florida Small Business Development Center at FIU will offer a free webinar, “CARES Act SBA Loan Program (PPP): What You Need to Know,” from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. The event will address the latest update on recent federal legislation and disaster loans for business owners and offer a question and answer session. To register, visit http://www.fiu.edu/ppploan.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original art will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Feb. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.