The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will be showing a recently released film from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The movie, rated PG-13, is free and open to all. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call 305-292-3595 or see the Key West Library social media feeds.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com
• Sister Season Fundraiser
The Fabulous Fashionistas, a fashion show fundraiser for Sister Season, will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event will feature creations from local designers. For tickets, visit https://thekeywesttheater.com/e/?event=455789
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club will hold its annual Fall Plant Sale at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19. Vendors will be selling exotic plants, bromeliads and orchids. Food, beverages and baked goods will be on sale.
• Open House
The GLEE Key West Community Garden, 1401 Seminary St., will host a community-wide open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for those interested in seeing or learning about growing and harvesting healthy organic food. The gardens emphasize environmental stewardship, including rain harvesting, composting systems, water conservation, and resource management.
• Collective book signing set
The authors of “Tortuga Triangle” will sign copies of their book from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grand Vin, 1107 Duval St. On hand for the signing are Reef Perkins, Andrew Daly, Dane M. Dastugue, Mac McCausland and Shirrel Rhoades. The sixth author of this ménage à cinque was the late Jim Hendrick. Not an anthology, “Tortuga Triangle” is one rambling novel, with each chapter written in round-robin style by the six authors.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden. There are 124 species of native plants available including Cuban palms, tomato and pepper plants.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Spirited” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Race for Inclusion
A fundraising run, walk or bike event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at The College of the Florida Keys will raise funds to help provide sports training and competition, critical health services and life-changing leadership programs to Special Olympics athletes. For information and registration, visit http://www.raceforinclusion.org. CFK is located at 5901 College Road.