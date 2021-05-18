• Garden talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will host speaker Lily Otero Pujol at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in an online lecture. Pujol is a member of the CAPS (Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey) team as a Biological Scientist IV/ Pest Survey Specialist and will speak on “Pests of Concern for South Florida and the Importance of Early Detection.” To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/KWBGSMay. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 20. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at the Curry Mansion at the corner of Caroline and Ann streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, May 25. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Doggy day sail
The sailing vessel Argo Navis will host a fundraising Doggy Day Sail for the Florida Keys SPCA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. The pups will get special treats and gifts and humans will have a lunch brunch. The event is limited to 20 guests and 20 well-behaved dogs. For information and ticket purchases, visit http://www.https://sailargonavis.com/ or call 305-509-1771.
• Camp Bravo
The Keys Community School of the Arts’ summer theater program will offer two programs for campers; Young Stars for incoming third- to seventh-graders and Emerging Stars for incoming seventh- to 12th-graders from Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 25. National and local guest artists and directors will be on staff to work with the campers to enhance the theatrical learning experience while staging a production of “The Wiz.” For information, visit https://www.keyscommunityschoolofthearts.org.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Bridge players wanted
The Key West Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays when there are enough players. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.