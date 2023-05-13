• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Fringe auditions
The Fringe Theater is calling all actors, used-to-be actors and wanna-be actors to spring auditions at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Armory, 600 White St. Have a one- to two-minute monologue memorized, or not, and sing 16 bars a cappella, if you want to, or grab your phone and video it and email it to info@fringetheater.org or text it to 305-731-0581. If the file is too big, send it free via http://www.wetransfer.com.
• Sunset jazz
The Key West High School Jazz Band will be performing two sets at the Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square from 6:15 to 7 p.m. and 7:15 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The event is free and open to the public.
• Dance performance
The CoffeeMill Dance Studio will present DanceWorks 20!, featuring a dance adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” and other new works at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com or 305-295-7676. For information, visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will hold its monthly native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20. Master Gardeners will be on site to answer any plant questions, and plants that are available for sale are listed on the garden’s website. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Mental Health fundraiser
In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 pm. at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. The event raises awareness and crucial funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event. For information, registration and/or donations, visit NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m.
• Drag pageant
The “Miss Island Queen” drag pageant and talent show will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event will feature six local celebrity contestants raising donations for Samuel’s House, a non-profit organization providing emergency shelter and essential needs to women, children and families in Monroe County. The contestant who receives the highest donation total will be crowned Miss Island Queen 2023. For tickets, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/MissIslandQueen2023.