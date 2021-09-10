• Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held through Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.The family-friendly event will feature two days of lionfish hunting, tastings, educational demonstrations, games, interactive booths and live music. For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Tropic Cinema hits ‘pause’
In view of the increasing number of COVID cases in Monroe County, and to help prevent the spread of the virus and its variants in the community and protect staff, volunteers and patrons, the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will be closed until Friday, Sept. 10. Patrons with tickets for a film who have not yet been contacted can email info@tropiccinema.com for a full refund or rain check. Check http://www.tropiccinema.com, Facebook and Instagram to confirm re-opening date.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The pocket-sized dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, and can now be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fund is preparing for numerous events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork, which opens Friday, Oct. 1, and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.