The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members on March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration is available online at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.
• Purchase online safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 19, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Speaker series
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host Dr. Brian Magrane discussing “SS George Law & Key West: Ship of Gold” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Cori Convertito, at 305-295-6616, extension 507 or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Persian Lessons” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Movies are free and open to the public.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present Bob Kealing, at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the Palm Garden at the Library, 700 Fleming St. He will discuss his “Good Day Sunshine State: How the Beatles Rocked Florida,” Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bob-kealing-at-the-key-west- public-library-registration- 481219479417?aff=odcleo eventsincollection.
• ABC sale
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St., will hold an ABC (Attic, Boat and Closet) yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Sale items include new and used household goods, small appliances, art, linens, music supplies, jewelry, accessories, books, small furniture and more. Cash only. All proceeds will be donated to South Florida Haiti Project community assistance efforts, http://www.southfloridahaitiproject.org.
• Garden Tour
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of five gardens in the Midtown West area of the island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. All gardens are within 10 minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each location with detailed plant information. Tickets and information are available at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com. Tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210 or keywestgardenclub.com.