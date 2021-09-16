• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society will open “Illustrating from Paradise: The Works of Morgan Dennis and Gerald Leake” with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until January. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of First Street and North Roosevelt Boulevard. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming to host a COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St. COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the community and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccination can help people avoid hospitalization or even death.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork, which opens Friday, Oct. 1 and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fort. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.