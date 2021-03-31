• Library reading event
The Monroe County Public Library system will present a community reading event called “One Chain of Islands, One Book,” featuring the novel, “The Empty Cell,” by Paulette Alden. The program culminates with a virtual book talk with the author on at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, on the library’s website, Facebook pages and the library’s YouTube channel. Registration is not required for this event. For information or to reserve a copy of the book, contact your local branch or visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 1. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Easter bunny photos
The Key West Preschool Co-op will offer photos with the Easter bunny from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at Island Farm Honey on the corner of 5th Street and 12th Avenue on Stock Island. There is a suggested donation. To sign up for a time slot, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044DAFA62EA7FA7-photos
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for scouts age 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, April 3, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Easter parade, brunch
The Conch Republic will celebrate Easter Sunday with its annual Easter Parade and Brunch starting at noon on Sunday, April 4. The public is invited to wear Easter bonnets and Easter finest to stroll down Duval Street. The parade begins in front of the Curry Mansion, 511 Caroline St., and finishes at Le Te Da with a special Easter brunch. Call LaTeDa at 305-296-6706 for reservations.
• Author talk
The Monroe County Library System will present authors Charles D. Morgan and Jacque Hillmana discussing their historical novel “Captain of the Tides: Gunner Morgan”.at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. For information and to register for the event, visit http://www.www.KeysLibraries.Org or contact your local branch. The program is free and open to the public.
• Online bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online bingo game with a 50/50 Pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.