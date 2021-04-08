• Online Bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online Bingo game with a 50/50 pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 8. Masks are required and spaced line management enforced. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Online auction
May Sands Montessori School will host its spring online silent auction from Friday, April 9, to Monday, April 19. Visit http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/silent-auction or contact christina@maysandsmontessori.com, 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at the corner of Duval and Virginia streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Papio workshop
In celebration of rebel folk artist Stanley Papio, the Key West Art & Historical Society will host an in-person student workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Students 6 to 12 will tour the Stanley Papio Gallery for a look at sculptures created from found metal objects, and then work together to create a sculpture from recycled materials. For information and registration, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/stanley-papio-student-workshop.
• Fundraising event
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will hold a Photo Safari and Trivia Trek fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and younger are free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points. To register, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 1.
• Mars Rover presentation
NASA Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will talk about the Mars Perseverance Rover at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in a virtual presentation for the Monroe County Public Library system. The event is free and open to the public and a recording of the event will be available. Registration for the event can be done at http://www.keyslibraries.org or by calling your local branch. The direct link for registration is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5iKfbAvHRRSvnWnQr2 Gp3w.
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for scouts age 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.