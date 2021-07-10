• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., or when capacity is reached. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. The Wildlife Society is a volunteer run non-profit organization and is the Friends group for the Florida Keys Wildlife Refuges. For information about the society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.
• Library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The dining cards are usable until April 18, 2022, and can be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Exhibit opened
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org