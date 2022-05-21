• Maritime Day
The Propeller Club, Port of Key West, will hold its annual commemorative Maritime Day event aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum at Truman Waterfront Park at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22. The ceremony will include brief remarks, a gun salute and wreath laying. The event is open to the public.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Audition workshop
Fringe Theater will hold an audition workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Best practices for auditions will be discussed, including how to stage, light, and mic audition videos.
• Fringe auditions
Fringe Theater Key West invites actors, used-to-be-actors, and wanna-be-actors to general auditions for its 2022-23 theater season. Those interested are asked to prepare a one to two minute monologue, memorized or read, and email video to info@fringetheater.org or text to 305-731-0581. Singers can add 16 bars of a song. Audition videos will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.