• Summer mini-market

The Key West Artisan Market is partnering with Southernmost VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd., to host a summer mini market featuring fresh produce, baked goods, seafood and local artists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28. For information, visit http://www.kwartisanmarket.com or https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket.