• Early-bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on Flagler Ave. at South Roosevelt Blvd. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 3. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Sept. 4. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Rib Battle
The Sunset Social Drinking Club will host its annual BBQ Rib Battle at Shots & Giggles Bar, 201 Ann St. from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Monies raised will go to Luci’s Fund, a non-profit organization that helps find homes for ‘fur babies’ in Key West.
• Association meeting
The Tavernier Community Association will be holding a general meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Fellowship Center at Burton Memorial Church, 93001 Overseas Highway. John Allen, Parks and Beaches Director, will answer questions and discuss ideas regarding the parks in Tavernier, particularly Harry Harris Park. To become a member of TCA, email taverniercommunty@gmail.com.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Poets’ series
The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.” The first featured poet, award-winner Adrian Matejka, will present a poetry reading at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. All events are free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers attend a pre-event safety meeting, get swag and are invited to join the Fantasy Fest team for its post-parade social mixer. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.fantasyfest.com/parade.
• Museum Day
The Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., and the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Ave., will open its doors free of charge to ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day. Tickets are available at http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.