• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Online theater
TheatreXP will offer “Twice Told Tales”, as an online streaming event through Sunday, Feb. 14, with 24/7 access. Access to the streaming event will be available through http://www.theatrexp.org. The show can be viewed over any TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. The event is free and donations can be made on the site. For information, call 302-540-6102.
• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 pm. Thursday, Feb. 11. Speaker Kim Wilson will talk about books to brighten the COVID-19 indoor days. Members are encouraged to bring a guest. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Zoom drawing classes
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as its figure drawing instructor on Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. January through March. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests until Sunday, March 7. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the corner of Southards and Whitehead streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.