• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Smathers Beach, last beach entrance. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. It is not necessary to report to law enforcement to be eligible for services. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St. COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the community and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccination will help people avoid hospitalization or even death.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Oct. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Illustrating from Paradise: The Works of Morgan Dennis and Gerald Leake,” at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until January. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.