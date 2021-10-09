• Yard sale
The Key West Preschool Co-Op, 2610 Flagler Ave., is holding a yard sale with clothing, furniture and household donations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
• BBQ fundraiser
An All-American BBQ Cook-Off will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Key Plaza Shopping Center, North Roosevelt Blvd. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 3911 and Navy League Key West to help Keys veterans. A $25 donation includes BBQ tasting tickets, beverage wristband and a BBQ Hero voting chip.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Edward B. Knight Pier on White Street. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork that closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. All meetings in the Keys are held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration.
• Mentors wanted
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. It only takes 30 to 45 minutes a week during the school year to make a difference in the life of a student. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.